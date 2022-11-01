Suspected copper cable thief drowns
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 01 November 2022
Police are not ruling out the possibility of a murder investigation after a cable was found wrapped around the neck of a suspected copper cable thief whose body was retrieved from a wastewater reactor at the Driftsands Wastewater Treatment Works in Forest Hill on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation after the body of a man in his 20s was pulled out of the reactor by police divers...
