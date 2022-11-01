Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times, court hears
Horrifying details of attack emerge in husband’s murder trial
Premium
By Devon Koen - 01 November 2022
A heavily pregnant Zaida Samodien, whose body was found along the N2 highway near the Gamtoos River, had more than 20 injuries, mainly to her upper body, and she had lost so much blood some of her vital organs had turned pale.
The horrifying details of her wounds were laid bare during the trial of Rezaan Fondling, accused of murdering his wife during the early hours of December 18 2020...
Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times, court hears
Horrifying details of attack emerge in husband’s murder trial
A heavily pregnant Zaida Samodien, whose body was found along the N2 highway near the Gamtoos River, had more than 20 injuries, mainly to her upper body, and she had lost so much blood some of her vital organs had turned pale.
The horrifying details of her wounds were laid bare during the trial of Rezaan Fondling, accused of murdering his wife during the early hours of December 18 2020...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics