Nelson Mandela Bay on the brink of collapse
Electricity, water payment defaults by ratepayers the biggest factor in financial crisis, says report to council
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 01 November 2022
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is in dire financial straits and could struggle to pay staff salaries in a few months’ time.
This is due to the collection rate dropping to a shockingly low 69%, and millions of rand in lost revenue due to sky-high water and electricity losses...
Nelson Mandela Bay on the brink of collapse
Electricity, water payment defaults by ratepayers the biggest factor in financial crisis, says report to council
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is in dire financial straits and could struggle to pay staff salaries in a few months’ time.
This is due to the collection rate dropping to a shockingly low 69%, and millions of rand in lost revenue due to sky-high water and electricity losses...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics