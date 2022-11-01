Nelson Mandela Bay Khoi-San leader appeals to Ramaphosa for employment act changes
The Khoi-San took the fight for recognition as “African” to President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Eastern Cape leg of his #Letsema campaign in Qonce on Sunday.
Ramaphosa visited the Rharhabe Royal Palace amid a jam-packed schedule ahead of the party’s 55th national elective conference in Johannesburg in December...
