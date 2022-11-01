Murder of SANDF officer delayed after defence advocate falls ill
By Devon Koen - 01 November 2022
The trial of a traditional healer and his friend accused of the murder of SA National Defence Force official Phumza Skade was put on hold on Tuesday because their Legal Aid SA appointed lawyer was ill and unable to attend court.
Lebohang Lekhooana, 35, a New Brighton traditional healer, and his friend, Vusumzi Msi, 28, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...
Murder of SANDF officer delayed after defence advocate falls ill
The trial of a traditional healer and his friend accused of the murder of SA National Defence Force official Phumza Skade was put on hold on Tuesday because their Legal Aid SA appointed lawyer was ill and unable to attend court.
Lebohang Lekhooana, 35, a New Brighton traditional healer, and his friend, Vusumzi Msi, 28, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics