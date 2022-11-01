×

News

Murder of SANDF officer delayed after defence advocate falls ill

By Devon Koen - 01 November 2022

The trial of a traditional healer and his friend accused of the murder of SA National Defence Force official Phumza Skade was put on hold on Tuesday because  their Legal Aid SA appointed lawyer was ill and unable to attend court.

Lebohang Lekhooana, 35, a New Brighton traditional healer, and his friend, Vusumzi Msi, 28, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...

