Hefty jail term for woman who killed husband, two daughters with poison

A 31-year-old woman who killed her husband and two of her daughters by poisoning them in Bethlehem in June has been sentenced to 28 years’ imprisonment for each of the murders.
The Free State High Court, sitting in Harrismith, also sentenced Mamphepi Alina Mokoena to an additional 10 years’ for the attempted murder of her third daughter, who is 11.
Mokoena will serve 28 years after judge Pitso Molitsoane ordered the sentences run concurrently.
In her plea agreement, Mokoena, from Tokka farm in Bethlehem, said her marriage to Sofra Frans Pamplin, 49, was volatile as she endured abuse from him.
She went to town on June 17 to buy poison known as Temic, and told her sister, who was with her, she was buying it to poison rats at their house.
Five days after buying the poison Mokoena prepared food for the family for breakfast.
She poured the sachet of poison into a pot of bean soup and served the three children before they went to school. Her husband took some of the soup to work for his lunch.
Mokoena also took soup to work with the intention of eating it, but she did not get a chance because her sister was present.
She was called by teachers after her three children were transported to a clinic.
Her daughters Mamsy Portia Pamplin, 14, and Meikie Mokoena, 10, died at the clinic and the 11-year-old was admitted to the ICU at Pherong district hospital, where she recovered.
The husband also fell ill at work and was taken to Dihlabeng regional hospital, but he also died.
Prosecutor Dansi Mpemvane asked the court to impose a lengthy prison term because “the interests of society and the families of the deceased demand that such crimes be given a fitting punishment to deter others from committing such offences and to punish the accused for her actions”.
The National Prosecuting Authority lauded investigating officer W/O Nkosana Radebe from Bethlehem detectives for a thorough investigation that led to the conviction of the accused.
