The Cstahood Foundation, in solidarity with sex workers, believes Sifiso Mkhwanazi’s decision to abandon bail is very telling.
The 20-year-old was arrested after the discovery of six women’s bodies in his father's panel-beating business earlier this month. A stench on the premises led to the discovery of the bodies of the women, believed to be sex workers.
President of the Cstahood Foundation Nozzy Nguse said Mkhwanazi abandoning his bail application shows that he is aware of the public's unhappiness about his alleged actions.
“If he doesn’t want bail it means that he is admitting that he is the one who committed the crime. We wouldn't have liked an outcome [of bail application] that would have favoured him [anyway],” she said.
Nguse added that sex workers have the right to do the job they have chosen.
“They are supposed to be respected. The law must play its role,” she said.
Foundation supporting sex workers welcomes alleged murderer abandoning bail
Members of Sisonke and Cstahood Foundation and various political organisations chanted outside the Johannesburg magistrate's court in solidarity with sex workers
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said at this stage they were still waiting for the DNA results and the bodies are yet to be identified.
“We will inform the family members accordingly and that information can be for public consumption,” she said.
When asked about the prospects of the case, she said they were at a stage where the investigations are ongoing and the NPA couldn’t pre-empt what the investigation process would reveal. “But as and when the investigation directs us to a point where we must add charges, that will be done,” she said.
Mkhwanazi is facing one count of premeditated murder. The NPA said it could possibly add more charges later.
