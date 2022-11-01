City manager Noxolo Nqwazi makes bid for new bail conditions
City manager says she needs to interact with staff who are state witnesses in her tender fraud case
Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi wants the court to relax her bail conditions so she can interact with municipal staff who are listed as state witnesses in her tender fraud case.
Nqwazi is out on R5,000 bail after being arrested in October on charges of fraud for allegedly influencing procurement processes in a R24m toilet tender...
City manager Noxolo Nqwazi makes bid for new bail conditions
City manager says she needs to interact with staff who are state witnesses in her tender fraud case
Politics Reporter
Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi wants the court to relax her bail conditions so she can interact with municipal staff who are listed as state witnesses in her tender fraud case.
Nqwazi is out on R5,000 bail after being arrested in October on charges of fraud for allegedly influencing procurement processes in a R24m toilet tender...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics