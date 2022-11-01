×

News

City manager Noxolo Nqwazi makes bid for new bail conditions

City manager says she needs to interact with staff who are state witnesses in her tender fraud case

01 November 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi wants the court to relax her bail conditions so she can interact with municipal staff who are listed as state witnesses in her tender fraud case.

Nqwazi is out on R5,000 bail after being arrested in October on charges of fraud for allegedly influencing procurement processes in a R24m toilet tender...

