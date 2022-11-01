×

Balaclava-clad robbers expect victims to ‘play by the rules’

Attackers’ message was made clear to family held up in Greenbushes at weekend

01 November 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

When a 10-year-old boy started crying as his hands were tied together by a group of robbers, one of the perpetrators spoke to him in a friendly manner and even offered him a fist-bump when he calmed down.

It would appear the gang, accused of terrorising smallholdings and remote properties across Nelson Mandela Bay, are aware their reputation is preceding them, and they expect their victims to play by their rules...

