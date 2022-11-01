Action group hopes to curb chemical use in Garden Route
Interested parties come together to highlight dangerous effects of poisons on people, wildlife and environment
The use of chemicals by a major timber company along the Garden Route, and concerns about the damage it may be causing to the environment, brought a group of ecologists, activists and doctors together to discuss ways they can raise awareness about their plight.
The group, informally calling themselves the Poison Free Garden Route Action Group, held their first meeting at the Kurland Sports Club last week...
