Tap water unsafe to drink in Sundays River Valley
National shortage of chlorine gas to purify supply caused problem, says municipality
By Guy Rogers - 31 October 2022
Sundays River Valley water is unsafe to drink due to a purification problem raised with the national government at least nine months ago.
The municipality flagged the problem and posted on its Facebook site recently, calling on residents to purify their own water...
