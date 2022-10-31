Strand Hardware celebrates 50 years and still going strong
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 31 October 2022
Strand Hardware celebrated a special milestone this weekend, turning 50 years old and looking forward to another half-century of excellent service to its patrons in the metro and across Southern Africa.
Staff and customers enjoyed a celebration which included demonstrations, workshops, giveaways, prizes, a craft market, all rounded off with a motivation talk by actor Erik Holm. ..
Strand Hardware celebrates 50 years and still going strong
Strand Hardware celebrated a special milestone this weekend, turning 50 years old and looking forward to another half-century of excellent service to its patrons in the metro and across Southern Africa.
Staff and customers enjoyed a celebration which included demonstrations, workshops, giveaways, prizes, a craft market, all rounded off with a motivation talk by actor Erik Holm. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics