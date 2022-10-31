×

Strand Hardware celebrates 50 years and still going strong

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 31 October 2022

Strand Hardware celebrated a special milestone this weekend, turning 50 years old and looking forward to another half-century of excellent service to its patrons in the metro and across Southern Africa.

Staff and customers enjoyed a celebration which included demonstrations, workshops, giveaways, prizes, a craft market, all rounded off with a motivation talk by actor Erik Holm. ..

