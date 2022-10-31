St Francis Bay abuzz with four-day food, drinks, music fest
By Zamandulo Malonde - 31 October 2022
Four days of food, drinks and music to suit the tastes of as many visitors as possible — that was the order of the weekend as St Francis Bay lit up during the inaugural Concours Sur Mesure Festival from Thursday until Sunday.
With an array of events ranging from a beer garden to wine tasting, a motor show and a craft distillery tour and cheese tasting among many others, the event came with a buzz of activity throughout the weekend...
St Francis Bay abuzz with four-day food, drinks, music fest
Four days of food, drinks and music to suit the tastes of as many visitors as possible — that was the order of the weekend as St Francis Bay lit up during the inaugural Concours Sur Mesure Festival from Thursday until Sunday.
With an array of events ranging from a beer garden to wine tasting, a motor show and a craft distillery tour and cheese tasting among many others, the event came with a buzz of activity throughout the weekend...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics