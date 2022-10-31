×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Six people shot dead in Finetown after chicken feet vendors pelt robbers with stones

31 October 2022
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg. Stock photo.
MULTIPLE MURDERS: Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF

Six people were shot dead in Finetown, Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night when robbers targeted street vendors selling chicken feet, Gauteng police said.

Those killed included bystanders and vendors.

Another five people were injured. “It is reported that about four suspects tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet. The vendors allegedly resisted and threw stones at the suspects and their vehicle’s rear window was damaged,” provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili told TimesLIVE.

“The suspects drove off and came back on foot after a while, armed with firearms. They then shot at the vendors and bystanders, leaving 11 people shot, six dead and five injured. “Three men and a woman died on the scene, while two women died on arrival in hospital.

“Another five men and a woman are being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital.” The incident happened on the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets in Finetown around 10pm. Muridili said the provincial commissioner had mobilised maximum resources to investigate the shooting. TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read