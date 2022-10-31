Six people were shot dead in Finetown, Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night when robbers targeted street vendors selling chicken feet, Gauteng police said.
Those killed included bystanders and vendors.
Another five people were injured. “It is reported that about four suspects tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet. The vendors allegedly resisted and threw stones at the suspects and their vehicle’s rear window was damaged,” provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili told TimesLIVE.
“The suspects drove off and came back on foot after a while, armed with firearms. They then shot at the vendors and bystanders, leaving 11 people shot, six dead and five injured. “Three men and a woman died on the scene, while two women died on arrival in hospital.
“Another five men and a woman are being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital.” The incident happened on the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets in Finetown around 10pm. Muridili said the provincial commissioner had mobilised maximum resources to investigate the shooting. TimesLIVE
Six people shot dead in Finetown after chicken feet vendors pelt robbers with stones
Reporter
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF
