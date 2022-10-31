No arrests yet after Motherwell teenager’s gang-rape, death
Family fear case might just disappear with no-one held accountable
Police have yet to make any arrests a month after a Motherwell teenager was gang-raped and later died at a police station after being turned away from a clinic.
Zenizole Vena, 15, died in the arms of Sindiswa Ntantiso inside a Motherwell police station’s community service centre in September...
Politics Reporter
