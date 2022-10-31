×

News

No arrests yet after Motherwell teenager’s gang-rape, death

Family fear case might just disappear with no-one held accountable

31 October 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

Police have yet to make any arrests a month after a Motherwell teenager was  gang-raped and later died at a police station after being turned away from a clinic.

Zenizole Vena, 15, died in the arms of Sindiswa Ntantiso inside a Motherwell police station’s community service centre in September...

