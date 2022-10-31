×

News

New SA Tourism board chair aiming to go places

Ex-Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nondumiso Maphazi all set to inject new energy into sector

31 October 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

New SA Tourism board chair Dr Nondumiso Maphazi aims to use her leadership and expertise to revive the country’s tourism sector and boost economic growth.

Gqeberha born-Maphazi was appointed to chair the board last week after acting in the position...

