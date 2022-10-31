×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay teacher faces probe after pupils’ farewell funds ‘swallowed up’

Parents irate about alleged disappearance of money meant for fun events

By Guy Rogers - 31 October 2022

A teacher at a KwaNobuhle primary school is being investigated after allegations by pupils that he “ate the money” they handed over for two grade 7 farewell functions.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed the department’s position on the matter last week after parents staged a protest at Mngcunube Primary School related to the alleged disappearance of money, totalling about R17,000...

