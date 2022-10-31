More than 1,750 people suspected to be involved in crimes including murder, rape and possession of unlicensed firearms were arrested in five districts in Gauteng.
The suspects were arrested during an ongoing crime combating operation in the province.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspects were arrested during of tracing wanted suspects, roadblocks, raiding of hotspots and stops and searches.
He said in Johannesburg police arrested 536 suspects for murder, attempted murder, car hijacking, business robbery, fraud and possession of suspected stolen property. Undocumented people were also arrested.
“A total of 430 suspects were nabbed by police in Tshwane for business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol and dealing in drugs,” said Masondo.
Similar operations were conducted in Ekurhuleni and 397 suspects were arrested for murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of suspected stolen goods and armed robbery. Undocumented foreign nationals were also arrested.
“More than 390 suspects were arrested in the West Rand and Sedibeng districts for murder, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of drugs, assault and intimidation,” he said.
Masondo said all the arrested suspects would appear in magistrate’s courts soon.
TimesLIVE
More than 1,750 crime suspects apprehended
Journalist
Image: Suhaib Salem
TimesLIVE
