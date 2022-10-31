Limpopo police are investigating a case of a missing toddler who was last seen on Friday in Malatane village outside Lebowakgomo.
Police spokesperson Sgt Monatse Mamabolo said Motheo Rashilo, aged one year and nine months, was last seen on Friday at around 9am by her mother.
“She dropped her at her friend's mother's place for them to take care of her when she departed to Lebowakgomo.
“Later during the same day. when the victim's mother called to inform the babysitter she was returning from Lebowakgomo, she was told her child could not be found. She reported the matter to the police,” said Mamabolo.
A missing person case was opened and preliminary investigations revealed the child was allegedly taken by an unknown person.
“The victim was last seen wearing white and yellow short trousers, pink shoes, a pink T-shirt and a grey jersey,” he said.
Anyone with information who can assist police should contact I Lt-Col Nyamanyawo Thomas Baloyi on 082 565 8234, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or visit the nearest police station.
Missing toddler taken by unknown suspect
Image: Supplied
