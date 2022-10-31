‘Misfits’ band together to bring the gags to Gqeberha
New film throws spotlight on city’s talented comedians, cinematographers and writers
Gqeberha movie lovers can get their popcorn and slushies ready as a proudly local production is set to hit the big screen at the Feather Market Theatre.
The spin-off of a popular US hit movie franchise, the new short film — The B Team — tells the story of a group of misfits who, by chance, land jobs as private eyes investigating a case of infidelity...
‘Misfits’ band together to bring the gags to Gqeberha
New film throws spotlight on city’s talented comedians, cinematographers and writers
Reporter
Gqeberha movie lovers can get their popcorn and slushies ready as a proudly local production is set to hit the big screen at the Feather Market Theatre.
The spin-off of a popular US hit movie franchise, the new short film — The B Team — tells the story of a group of misfits who, by chance, land jobs as private eyes investigating a case of infidelity...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics