Man arrested for illegal gun and ammunition

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Stanford Road, Gqeberha, after allegedly trying to hide an illegal firearm from the police on Monday morning.
The arrest came after members of the Nelson Mandela Bay district’s crime combating unit received a tip-off about a man in possession of an illegal firearm.
Upon arrival at the scene, at about 11.10am, they found the suspect sitting in a white station wagon.
“While he exited the vehicle after being instructed to do so, police members noticed a towel tucked in his pants,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“On searching the suspect, a 9mm pistol was found in his possession.”
The police also noticed that the man was trying to hide a box between the seats of the vehicle.
A cigarette box containing 24 rounds of ammunition was found.
The suspect was detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Naidu said the firearm would be sent for ballistic testing. Its ownership was yet to be determined.
The suspect is expected to appear in court later this week.
