Jeremy Mansfield’s family ‘devastated’ by radio star’s death

The family of veteran TV and radio personality Jeremy Mansfield is “devastated” by his passing.
Mansfield, who died on Monday morning, was diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022 after a previous battle with leukaemia.
His close friend Samantha Cowen confirmed his passing in a statement on Monday.
She said he died at home surrounded by family and friends.
His family members have asked for privacy.
“This morning a light went out in the world. Jeremy Mansfield passed away just before dawn. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends and boundless love,” read the statement
Samantha said until his death, loved ones had been reading well-wishes messages from friends and fans.
Mansfield celebrated his 59th birthday in August, and Samantha shared with her followers that the broadcaster saw the birthday messages and was in high spirits.
However, the festivities turned to sadness when his mother died on his birthday.
“Phew, a bit of a whirlwind birthday. Kari convinced my sister, brother-in-law and cousin Shante to fly from the Eastern Cape to join us for a surprise birthday party I knew nothing about. Party for about 100, only to wake up this morning to find out on my real birthday that my mom had passed away at 5am.
“The sisters at the frail care centre said mom was a legend and they [used] to love hearing her voice coming down the passage with her walker. Up to her last days she knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Rest in peace with your husband Pete and your two sons Charlie and Steve.”
Mansfield made his first social media appearance in October. His friend and former colleague Samantha took to her Facebook timeline to share a video of the frail broadcaster expressing his gratitude to his fans.
“Jeremy wanted to say thank you to all of you for your kindness and messages. Today is a better day for him than it has been for a very long time. Thank you to all of you. Have a wonderful weekend,” she wrote.
In the video Jeremy said he wanted to have a Zoom session to interact with his supporters on a day when he felt well enough to do so, but those plans were put to a halt after the veteran presenter was trolled.
Samantha went to her Facebook soon after to reveal there were some unpleasant comments made about Jeremy and they had decided to cancel the Zoom session.
“Thank you to everyone who took time to send lovely messages to Jeremy after Friday's little video. He was very touched and I think it made a huge difference to him to know how many people love him.
"Unfortunately there was some trolling. Luckily it all came to me so I could filter it before it got to him.”
Jeremy Mansfield’s family ‘devastated’ by radio star’s death
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
The family of veteran TV and radio personality Jeremy Mansfield is “devastated” by his passing.
Mansfield, who died on Monday morning, was diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022 after a previous battle with leukaemia.
His close friend Samantha Cowen confirmed his passing in a statement on Monday.
She said he died at home surrounded by family and friends.
His family members have asked for privacy.
“This morning a light went out in the world. Jeremy Mansfield passed away just before dawn. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends and boundless love,” read the statement
Samantha said until his death, loved ones had been reading well-wishes messages from friends and fans.
Mansfield celebrated his 59th birthday in August, and Samantha shared with her followers that the broadcaster saw the birthday messages and was in high spirits.
However, the festivities turned to sadness when his mother died on his birthday.
“Phew, a bit of a whirlwind birthday. Kari convinced my sister, brother-in-law and cousin Shante to fly from the Eastern Cape to join us for a surprise birthday party I knew nothing about. Party for about 100, only to wake up this morning to find out on my real birthday that my mom had passed away at 5am.
“The sisters at the frail care centre said mom was a legend and they [used] to love hearing her voice coming down the passage with her walker. Up to her last days she knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Rest in peace with your husband Pete and your two sons Charlie and Steve.”
Mansfield made his first social media appearance in October. His friend and former colleague Samantha took to her Facebook timeline to share a video of the frail broadcaster expressing his gratitude to his fans.
“Jeremy wanted to say thank you to all of you for your kindness and messages. Today is a better day for him than it has been for a very long time. Thank you to all of you. Have a wonderful weekend,” she wrote.
In the video Jeremy said he wanted to have a Zoom session to interact with his supporters on a day when he felt well enough to do so, but those plans were put to a halt after the veteran presenter was trolled.
Samantha went to her Facebook soon after to reveal there were some unpleasant comments made about Jeremy and they had decided to cancel the Zoom session.
“Thank you to everyone who took time to send lovely messages to Jeremy after Friday's little video. He was very touched and I think it made a huge difference to him to know how many people love him.
"Unfortunately there was some trolling. Luckily it all came to me so I could filter it before it got to him.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics