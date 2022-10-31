‘It’s a miracle they don’t shoot at each other during operations’: SA reacts to police parade moemish

A video of a police service parade at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban has gone viral online, leaving scores in stitches.
The parade was held ahead of Zulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini’s certificate handover ceremony at the weekend.
The ceremony makes him the first Zulu king officially recognised and supported by the government since the dawn of democracy, and comes after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in 2021.
The certificate recognises Misuzulu as king of the AmaZulu in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. Among others provisions, the certificate confirms the king has the powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of customary and applicable laws.
In the video, two female police officers can be seen turning in the opposite direction to the rest of the group.
'It's a miracle they don't shoot at each other during operations': SA reacts to police parade
Taking to the comments section, many poked fun at the video.
Some called the two officers “Mabenas”, a reference to a hilarious viral video of a soldier unable to keep up during a military training session.
