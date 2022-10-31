Humpbacks having whale of a time in Algoa Bay
By Guy Rogers - 31 October 2022
Migrating humpback whales have been enjoying Algoa Bay like never before, showcasing the encouraging rejuvenation of their population, the value of conservation and the marine treasure chest which stretches from Cape Recife to Woody Cape.
Marine environmentalist and longtime tour operator Lloyd Edwards, of Raggy Charters, said the number of humpback whales currently passing through the bay on their southward journey to their summer feeding grounds in the Southern Ocean was extraordinary...
Humpbacks having whale of a time in Algoa Bay
Migrating humpback whales have been enjoying Algoa Bay like never before, showcasing the encouraging rejuvenation of their population, the value of conservation and the marine treasure chest which stretches from Cape Recife to Woody Cape.
Marine environmentalist and longtime tour operator Lloyd Edwards, of Raggy Charters, said the number of humpback whales currently passing through the bay on their southward journey to their summer feeding grounds in the Southern Ocean was extraordinary...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics