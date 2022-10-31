×

News

Foot traffic exceeds expectations at new Boardwalk Mall

By Herald Reporter - 31 October 2022

An average of 35,000 people — that is how many shoppers, browsers and patrons have traipsed through the new Boardwalk Mall almost every day since the  official opening on September 22.

To indicate just how busy it has been, Boardwalk Mall general manager Solo Nqweni said on the  opening night, the Spur sold out of food...

