City foots bill for Buyelwa Mafaya’s car rental, again

Probe to be conducted after nearly R180,000 paid for ex-deputy mayor’s use of vehicle for three months

By Andisa Bonani - 31 October 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay ratepayers had to fork out again for a rental vehicle for ANC councillor Buyelwa Mafaya — this time at a cost of R179,486 for a period of under three months.

The vehicle was rented for Mafaya from March 23 to June 13 while she was deputy mayor...

