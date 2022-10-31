City foots bill for Buyelwa Mafaya’s car rental, again
Probe to be conducted after nearly R180,000 paid for ex-deputy mayor’s use of vehicle for three months
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 31 October 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay ratepayers had to fork out again for a rental vehicle for ANC councillor Buyelwa Mafaya — this time at a cost of R179,486 for a period of under three months.
The vehicle was rented for Mafaya from March 23 to June 13 while she was deputy mayor...
