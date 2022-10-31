City celebrates Pride Month after two-year hiatus

We are here to stay — that was the united message on Saturday when the rainbow flag, colourful outfits and smiles filled the Vuyisile Mini Square in Gqeberha to celebrate Pride Month.
It has been two years since the last Pride Parade and members of the LGBTIQ+ community were out to proclaim that it is OK to be yourself, no matter what.
Sascha Padayachi, 23, who was out with her daughter said it was her first pride parade; she was there to celebrate love.
“This is my first Pride and it is brilliant. I have always wanted to go to one and I am finally here.
“It was important for me to be here because my family never supported anything other than straight.
“I personally support everyone, love is love,” Padayachi said.
Lynton Radloff, 41, said he came to support his two teenagers who identified as pansexual and gay.
“I want them to know it’s OK to just be themselves and not try to impress anyone.”
Yongiswa Keswa, 31, said people needed to know that they were here to stay.
“We have to be visible. If they do not want to listen to us we will make them listen.
“We are here to stay; we are not going anywhere.
“We do not want to be tolerated because even that means there is something wrong,” she said.
A memorandum was delivered to the municipality and accepted by constituency services political head Rano Kayser.
He pledged support from the city.
Some of the requests in the memorandum include:
- Political and administrative leaders in the metro must speak out and condemn homophobic-fuelled violence;
- Sensitising and training of law enforcement officials in uprooting homophobia and also in their engagements with the LGBTQ+ community; and
- Financial support for NMBPride 2023.
NMB Pride spokesperson Limakatso Mani said this year they had decided to combine NMB Pride and Kasi Pride which are usually held separately.
She said the city’s support was crucial in spreading the message of tolerance and acceptance.
“We want to host the kind of Prides that Joburg and Cape Town have.
“In the Eastern Cape there is no other city that hosts Pride events other than Gqeberha.
“We are trying to get people from other cities in the province to join and that will also boost our tourism.”
The parade started from the Vuyisile Mini Square, up John Kani Avenue, went through Rink Street and ended at the Donkin Reserve.
HeraldLIVE
City celebrates Pride Month after two-year hiatus
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
We are here to stay — that was the united message on Saturday when the rainbow flag, colourful outfits and smiles filled the Vuyisile Mini Square in Gqeberha to celebrate Pride Month.
It has been two years since the last Pride Parade and members of the LGBTIQ+ community were out to proclaim that it is OK to be yourself, no matter what.
Sascha Padayachi, 23, who was out with her daughter said it was her first pride parade; she was there to celebrate love.
“This is my first Pride and it is brilliant. I have always wanted to go to one and I am finally here.
“It was important for me to be here because my family never supported anything other than straight.
“I personally support everyone, love is love,” Padayachi said.
Lynton Radloff, 41, said he came to support his two teenagers who identified as pansexual and gay.
“I want them to know it’s OK to just be themselves and not try to impress anyone.”
Yongiswa Keswa, 31, said people needed to know that they were here to stay.
“We have to be visible. If they do not want to listen to us we will make them listen.
“We are here to stay; we are not going anywhere.
“We do not want to be tolerated because even that means there is something wrong,” she said.
A memorandum was delivered to the municipality and accepted by constituency services political head Rano Kayser.
He pledged support from the city.
Some of the requests in the memorandum include:
NMB Pride spokesperson Limakatso Mani said this year they had decided to combine NMB Pride and Kasi Pride which are usually held separately.
She said the city’s support was crucial in spreading the message of tolerance and acceptance.
“We want to host the kind of Prides that Joburg and Cape Town have.
“In the Eastern Cape there is no other city that hosts Pride events other than Gqeberha.
“We are trying to get people from other cities in the province to join and that will also boost our tourism.”
The parade started from the Vuyisile Mini Square, up John Kani Avenue, went through Rink Street and ended at the Donkin Reserve.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics