News

Child rapist sentenced to life for heinous acts

Hankey’s Andile Mbele showed no remorse for kidnapping, attacking and killing Aqhama Tom, 9, judge says

Premium
31 October 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

So heinous and depraved were his crimes that a Gqeberha judge could not find any reason not to impose two life sentences on Andile Mbele, found guilty of the rape and murder of a neighbour’s nine-year-old daughter.

On Friday, judge Vuyokazi Noncembu convicted Mbele, 36, of Hankey, on charges of kidnapping, rape and murder after she found that the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. ..

