Child rapist sentenced to life for heinous acts
Hankey’s Andile Mbele showed no remorse for kidnapping, attacking and killing Aqhama Tom, 9, judge says
So heinous and depraved were his crimes that a Gqeberha judge could not find any reason not to impose two life sentences on Andile Mbele, found guilty of the rape and murder of a neighbour’s nine-year-old daughter.
On Friday, judge Vuyokazi Noncembu convicted Mbele, 36, of Hankey, on charges of kidnapping, rape and murder after she found that the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. ..
Child rapist sentenced to life for heinous acts
Hankey’s Andile Mbele showed no remorse for kidnapping, attacking and killing Aqhama Tom, 9, judge says
Court reporter
So heinous and depraved were his crimes that a Gqeberha judge could not find any reason not to impose two life sentences on Andile Mbele, found guilty of the rape and murder of a neighbour’s nine-year-old daughter.
On Friday, judge Vuyokazi Noncembu convicted Mbele, 36, of Hankey, on charges of kidnapping, rape and murder after she found that the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics