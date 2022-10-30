Two men have been arrested after money and cigarettes were stolen during a robbery in Gelvandale.
It is alleged the men held up a store owner who was waiting for a bread delivery on Thursday morning.
No-one was harmed, though the suspects fired a shot while making their getaway.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the owner of the shop in Fitchard Street, Helenvale, had been waiting for the bread delivery at about 4.30am and left the door open.
“Two armed suspects entered the shop, threatening the complainant with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash and a few loose cigarettes,” she said.
“As the suspects fled, the complainant chased after them, but they fired a shot and ran towards Voisen Road.
“The detective who attended the scene requested the assistance of visible policing members and he followed up on information which led to the arrest of the first suspect on Thursday at about 12pm.
“The second suspect was apprehended on Saturday at 8.40am.”
The suspects, aged 18 and 37, were detained on charges of business robbery and will appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Two men held after Gelvandale shop robbery
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
