×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Police search for identity of woman found dead on Settlers Freeway

By Herald Reporter - 30 October 2022

The body of a woman was found on the M4 Settlers Freeway on Saturday.

She was found on the side of the road with visible injuries and had no identification...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read