AfriForum, NSPCA appeal against discharge of Thandi Modise animal cruelty case

30 October 2022
Isaac Mahlangu
AfriForum's private prosecution unit has served papers for an appeal against a North West court's decision to acquit minister of defence Thandi Modise on charges of animal cruelty.

The Pochefstroom magistrate's court last year found Modise not guilty on six charges after livestock were found dead or malnourished on her farm in the North West in 2014. ..

