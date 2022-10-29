President Cyril Ramaphosa will formally present a certificate of recognition to AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in front of over 40,000 people, including several kings and other foreign dignitaries, at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
On Friday the presidency announced Ramaphosa would deliver a keynote address after handing over the certificate to the ninth AmaZulu king.
“Ramaphosa issued the certificate to His Majesty earlier this year, and will, in accordance with a wish expressed by the royal family, formally hand over the certificate of recognition at Saturday’s ceremony. The president will also deliver the keynote address,” it said.
WATCH LIVE | King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation ceremony
The certificate recognises Misuzulu as the king of the AmaZulu in terms of section 8(1) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. Among others provisions, the certificate confirms the king has the powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of custom, customary and applicable laws.
According to the presidency, Saturday’s ceremony takes place under the theme Liphumile Ilanga KwaZulu (the sun has risen on the Zulu nation).
“The ceremony is open to the public and will showcase and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the AmaZulu lineage and traditions.”
TimesLIVE
