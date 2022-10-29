He said several rescue teams including paramedics and security officers had joined the search.
Police searching for teenage girl who 'slipped off rocks' in Llandudno
Image: NSRI
A police dive unit is pulling all the stops in the search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in the sea off Llandudno, Cape Town, on Friday.
Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), said the teenager could have slipped off the rocks before she was swept away by rip currents. The girl was with friends when this happened.
Cape Town’s emergency centre was the first to be notified.
“A police dive unit is continuing in an ongoing search operation for a 15-year-old local female who went missing in the water at Llandudno,” Lambinon said on Saturday.
“NSRI Bakoven, NSRI Hout Bay and the City of Cape Town water rescue network were activated at 6.05pm on Friday.”
He said several rescue teams including paramedics and security officers had joined the search.
“On arrival on the scene, a sea and shoreline search commenced, including lifeguards and rescue swimmers, conducting sweeping-line free-dive search efforts.
“A police dive unit activated, they assisted in free-dive search efforts. Despite the extensive search and rescue operation, there remains no sign of the missing teenager.”
Lambinon said rescue teams including NSRI lifeguards and an EMS Rescue drone unit will assist police divers in their search efforts on Saturday.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing teenager in this difficult time”
TimesLIVE
