IN PICS | Excitement builds in Durban for King Misuzulu's coronation

By TimesLIVE - 29 October 2022
Supporters of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 29 2022.
Supporters of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday marks a significant occasion in South Africa's history, when Misuzulu kaZwelithini, during his coronation as the ninth AmaZulu king, receives a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium

The coronation will make him the first Zulu king officially recognised and supported by the government since the dawn of democracy and comes after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in 2021.

Supporters of new Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Supporters of new Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Supporters of new AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Supporters of new AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Supporters of new AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Supporters of new AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrive ahead of the final ceremony of his coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Supporters arrive ahead of the final ceremony of King MisuZulu's coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Supporters arrive ahead of the final ceremony of King MisuZulu's coronation in Durban on October 29 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

