Staff at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company were placed on alert on Saturday afternoon due to a fire on the slopes of the mountain.
The fire started on Friday evening in the Kasteelpoort area and quickly spread towards the top of the mountain. Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fire manager Philip Prins said firefighting crew were on the scene to manage the blaze where accessible.
“The fire along the western slopes below the cable station is still inaccessible to ground crews,” he said.
A Working on Fire helicopter has been deployed to assist. TMNP has also requested assistance from the Volunteer Wildlife Service.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Wahida Parker, MD of the cableway company, said: “Our operations are on alert. We are offering firefighting teams any logistical support they may require, including transporting them to the top of the mountain.”
TimesLIVE
Firefighters managing Table Mountain fire where they can
Senior reporter
Image: Foto24/Jaco Marais
Staff at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company were placed on alert on Saturday afternoon due to a fire on the slopes of the mountain.
The fire started on Friday evening in the Kasteelpoort area and quickly spread towards the top of the mountain. Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fire manager Philip Prins said firefighting crew were on the scene to manage the blaze where accessible.
“The fire along the western slopes below the cable station is still inaccessible to ground crews,” he said.
A Working on Fire helicopter has been deployed to assist. TMNP has also requested assistance from the Volunteer Wildlife Service.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Wahida Parker, MD of the cableway company, said: “Our operations are on alert. We are offering firefighting teams any logistical support they may require, including transporting them to the top of the mountain.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics