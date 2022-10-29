×

News

Body of missing teen found floating near dolphins

29 October 2022
Bobby Jordan
Senior reporter
MULTIPLE MURDERS: The teen had slipped on rocks and fallen into the sea at Llundadno earlier in the day. File photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The body of a missing 15-year-old teenager was found floating alongside a pod of dolphins off Llandudno beach on Saturday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.

The teen had slipped on rocks and fallen into the sea at Llundadno on Friday.

An extensive search followed during which the teen's body was found floating offshore.

“The body of the teenager was located floating on the water surface accompanied by a pod of dolphins near to the rescue craft,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

The body was retrieved and handed over to state pathology services.

Family and friends of the deceased had been briefed, Lambinon said.

