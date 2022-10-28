Two arrested after online deal turns violent

An online advert to sell some household appliances landed the seller on the wrong end of a firearm on Wednesday afternoon.
The two suspects, aged 20 and 24, arrested for allegedly stealing the goods, are expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday where they will face charges, including theft and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident unfolded after the complainant, 25, placed an advert on a digital marketplace to sell his TV and refrigerator for R4,400.
He received a response on Wednesday and a meeting was arranged with the interested party.
“Three men went to the complainant’s home in Gqomoshe Street, Zwide, under the pretence of wanting to buy the goods.
“While on the scene they allegedly made an electronic transfer to his bank account and loaded the TV and refrigerator onto a red Isuzu bakkie.”
The complainant wanted to verify the transfer so the three men accompanied him to Daku Spar. When checking his account, the complainant saw that no transfer had taken place.
Upon realising their alleged scheme had been uncovered, the suspects attempted to flee the scene. The driver of the bakkie drove off and the other two suspects ran after him and jumped on the back.
The complainant attempted to chase the suspects on foot, but one of the men allegedly produced a firearm and fired one shot at him.
No-one was wounded and the suspects managed to flee with the TV and refrigerator.
“After the victim alerted police about what happened, a bakkie matching the suspects’ and the 20-year-old driver were found in Sakuba Street, Kwazakhele.
“The driver was arrested but the goods were not at the scene,” Beetge said.
He was arrested on a charge of theft.
The police followed further information that led them to a house in Zweni Street, Soweto-on-Sea.
On arrival the police saw the suspect in the house allegedly throw a firearm out of a window and a 24-year-old suspect was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The stolen goods were not recovered.
Beetge said the suspects will appear in the court on Friday and additional charges could be brought against them as the investigation progresses.
He cautioned the public to take care when conducting business and placing adverts online, and to ensure that transactions were successful before any goods exchanged hands.
Two arrested after online deal turns violent
