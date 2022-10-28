The Sandton City precinct held an evacuation drill on Friday morning.
This after the US embassy said it had received information of a suspected terror attack being plotted in the Johannesburg suburb this weekend.
TimesLIVE can confirm that no bomb threat was received as widely circulated WhatsApp messages suggested.
Preston Gaddy, Sandton City GM, confirmed the evacuation was a preparedness drill.
“Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square prioritise the safety and security of shoppers, staff and tenants,” Gaddy said.
“I can confirm that on Friday, at approximately 6.35am, a planned training simulation was conducted.
“Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square are trading as normal.”
The US embassy issued the warning on Wednesday advising people to avoid large crowds, but the South African government has since downplayed the threat. The Liberty Two Degrees group, which manages retail properties, said the situation was being monitored in conjunction with the authorities.
TimesLIVE
Sandton City evacuation a drill
Image: Thulani Mbele
