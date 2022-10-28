×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sandton City evacuation a drill

By HENDRIK HANCKE - 28 October 2022
Amid fears of a possible terror attack in the area, Sandton City held an evacuation drill in the early hours of this morning. File photo.
Amid fears of a possible terror attack in the area, Sandton City held an evacuation drill in the early hours of this morning. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Sandton City precinct held an evacuation drill on Friday morning.

This after the US embassy said it had received information of a suspected terror attack being plotted in the Johannesburg suburb this weekend.

TimesLIVE can confirm that no bomb threat was received as widely circulated WhatsApp messages suggested.

Preston Gaddy, Sandton City GM, confirmed the evacuation was a preparedness drill.

“Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square prioritise the safety and security of shoppers, staff and tenants,” Gaddy said.

“I can confirm that on Friday, at approximately 6.35am, a planned training simulation was conducted.

“Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square are trading as normal.”

The US embassy issued the warning on Wednesday advising people to avoid large crowds, but the South African government has since downplayed the threat. The Liberty Two Degrees group, which manages retail properties, said the situation was being monitored in conjunction with the authorities.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read