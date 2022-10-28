Randburg 'extortionists' behind bars for 'preying on motorists'

Five men who allegedly pretended to be patrollers affiliated to the PRS taxi association to extort money from motorists picking up hitchhikers in Randburg are behind bars.
The Johannesburg metropolitan police department's (JMPD) undercover reaction unit arrested the suspects after receiving information on Wednesday.
“Information was received that the suspects were driving a silver-grey Volvo S40. On October 24 a docket was opened at Randburg police station saying they had extorted money from a truck owner at the Randburg driving licence testing centre,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
He said while on patrol in Malibongwe Drive and on the N1, officers identified a vehicle matching the description of the one being used in the commission of the crime.
“They stopped the vehicle and while searching, discovered one of the occupants was a victim of extortion who the suspects had forced to withdraw R4,000,” Fihla said.
More suspects were arrested after officers followed up on information linking them to a syndicate that has been terrorising the Randburg community.
He said the suspects were driving a white Isuzu bakkie.
PRS was notified that people were using its name, with the association confirmed it had received numerous complaints in this regard, Fihla said.
“All five suspects were detained at Randburg police station and both vehicles seized.”
