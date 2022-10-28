Stage 2 load-shedding will again be implemented on Monday, but Eskom has announced a weekend reprieve with a suspension of enforced power cuts from midnight on Friday.
According to the power utility, anticipated “lower weekend demand has made it possible to suspend load-shedding from midnight on Friday until Monday”.
Stage 2 load-shedding is being implemented until 4pm today and will increase to stage 3 until midnight.
Eskom will publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes, it said.
The power utility said since Thursday morning its teams have returned a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal and Kriel and two units at Tutuka power stations.
Eskom has 6,234MW on planned maintenance and 13,779MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” it added.
Party time? No load-shedding this weekend, stage 2 to return on Monday
