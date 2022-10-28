×

Malume Playground moves KwaNobuhle youth into Esports realm

MBDA sponsors entrepreneur Zukisa Festile’s first-of-its-kind township gaming tournament

By Tremaine van Aardt - 28 October 2022

A R20,000 loan, a PlayStation and an intuitive entrepreneur from KwaNobuhle was all it took to introduce the township’s youth to the world of Esports.

And on Friday it will culminate in the finals of the Eyethu High School Esport League at the Nelson Mandela Bay Science & Technology centre in Kariega after the Mandela Bay Development Agency jumped on board to sponsor Zukisa Festile’s first-of-its-kind township tournament...

