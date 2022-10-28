KZN man gets 25 years for murder of girlfriend's boss in fight over wages

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Pietermaritzburg high court for the murder of his girlfriend's boss in August.
Martin Grieb pleaded guilty to the gruesome murder of takeaway restaurant owner Vernon Viviers in Prestbury, Pietermaritzburg.
National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Friday Grieb and Viviers knew each other through Grieb's girlfriend, Jade Ashli Barnard, who worked at the takeaway outlet.
“On the day of the incident, Grieb and Barnard approached Viviers at the takeaway shop, demanding an advance payment in Barnard’s daily pay. Viviers refused and an argument broke out.
“The argument turned into a physical fight where Grieb stabbed Viviers and slit his throat.”
In his plea, Grieb said that he and Barnard tried to clean up the blood, but someone had alerted a private security company who arrived on the scene.
“The pair ran away but were apprehended shortly after. While Grieb has pleaded guilty, Barnard is in custody,” said Kara.
“In sentencing Grieb, the court found that he was remorseful for his actions and an eligible candidate for rehabilitation, thus deviating from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment and sentencing him to 25 years' imprisonment.”
