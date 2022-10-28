“To ensure the city is well-informed and prepared for any eventuality, I have spoken with the Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, requesting that any and all information and intelligence be shared with the city,” she said.
Johannesburg Pride march to go ahead, city on high alert
The 33rd Johannesburg Pride March and Pride of Africa celebrations will go ahead in Sandton, Johannesburg, as planned this weekend.
The organisers thereof announced this after a US embassy warning on Wednesday of a potential terrorist attack in the area at the weekend.
“The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, SA, on October 29," it said.
The embassy advised staff to avoid large public gatherings there.
Pride organisers said they had spent the past 24 hours assessing the situation and consulting with authorities. They had learnt there were a number of large public events taking place in the surrounding areas.
“Johannesburg Pride has not been directly threatened, nor have we received any communication from outside parties other than what the media assumed via the US embassy's website,” Johannesburg Pride chairperson Kaye Ally said.
The threat had provided an opportunity for homophobes to emerge, inciting a series of homophobic comments directed at Pride and the LGBTQ+ community, said Ally.
“We must remember that it is critical for us to occupy the space we intend to occupy on October 29 — that we take to the streets and assert our visibility.
"We must establish our presence and demonstrate our strength as a united community, coming together as an LGBTQ+ community in Africa, South Africa and Johannesburg.
“We are confident the 33rd Johannesburg Pride March and Pride of Africa celebrations can go ahead as planned thanks to our team, private security, the private security of Sandton Precinct and the authorities.”
Meanwhile, Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said she had taken serious note of and action after the alert was issued.
“In this light, the United States consul-general in Johannesburg Mr Vincent Spera contacted me to inform me of their detection of a potential attack in Joburg.
“To ensure the city is well-informed and prepared for any eventuality, I have spoken with the Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, requesting that any and all information and intelligence be shared with the city,” she said.
Phalatse added that Mawela had assured her necessary measures were in place and nothing would be left to chance.
The mayor also had talks with MMC for public safety David Tembe and acting chief of the Johannesburg metropolitan police department Thulani Khanyile, who advised her that visible police resources had been deployed to the area.
“I have further requested the city's joint operations committee to provide a full list of events taking place in Joburg over the coming days, which will be shared with law-enforcement authorities and national government.”
Phalatse said the city's multiparty government had prioritised safety and security, and would avail any resources and support required by the police and national government to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.
“Without causing a panic, I would like to encourage residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the SAPS on the 10111 emergency line.”
