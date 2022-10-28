Hankey man guilty of rape, murder of girl, 9
After he vehemently denied involvement in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, DNA evidence proved enough to find a Hankey man guilty on all the charges against him.
Andile Mbele, 36, who maintained his innocence during his trial even after the DNA evidence contradicted him, will hear his fate next week when he is expected to be sentenced after being found guilty by the high court in Gqeberha on Friday...
Politics