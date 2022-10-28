First men’s GBVF conference in Gqeberha shines spotlight on scourge

Violence can be prevented and must be prevented.
This was the central message that accompanied robust discussions at Nelson Mandela University in Missionvale as subject matter experts, social activists and community leaders gathered for a frank gender-centred dialogue on Thursday.
Hosted by the Southern African Development Research and Training (Sadrat) Institute, the first of its kind EziNgcanjini Men’s Symposium cast the spotlight on the gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) scourge in SA.
The event was held under the theme, “Healing the Wounds of Manhood and Masculinities: an imperative for the prevention of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF)”.
Speakers EziNgcanjini men’s project manager Thabang Queench and Institute for Security Studies (ISS) researcher Chandre Gould shared in-depth insights into the crisis on the first day of the two-day conference.
Other message bearers included Jameson DeBose, the deputy cultural affairs officer at the US Embassy in Pretoria, who spoke about the bilateral relations between the US and SA.
DeBose said the US Embassy aimed to support violence-prevention programmes by working with Sadrat through knowledge and skills sharing.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to bring US expertise together with SA expertise,” DeBose said.
The embassy oversaw a collaboration between the US-based Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) and the EziNgcanjini project in 2021, supporting the partnership financially.
Through its local Rights of Passage Programme, EziNgcanjini aims to promote responsible citizenry.
“The position men occupy in the violence prevention ecology is dual,” Queench said.
“The first is as potential perpetrators of violence and the other as potential change agents.
“We [shouldn’t] view men as being in a crisis, but consider manhood and masculinity as an area from where we can reimagine society.”
Targeting men and boys from 18 years old, the programme focuses on universities, prisons, other sectors of society and schools, including Newell High School in New Brighton, of which 29 grade 10 to 12 pupils were in attendance at the symposium.
It will run for 15 months, combining training workshops and group discussions such as perpetrators’ counselling to address intimate partner violence, among other things, in a multifaceted approach to the crisis.
In its various projects, EziNgcanjini affects 1,000 or more people in different parts of the Eastern Cape.
Referencing the tagline of the inaugural event, Gould emphasised that collaborations and dialogue across sectors and genders could be the solution to end the widespread societal problem.
“Since 2015, the ISS has convened a violence-prevention forum.
“It’s a space of dialogue between policymakers from government, NGOs, researchers, funders and development partners and the private sector.
“Our goal is to use our best knowledge and evidence to prevent violence in SA.
“We’re growing our knowledge about what is required to prevent it and what’s happening at a grassroots level,” she said.
A former Pollsmoor Prison inmate and now workshop co-ordinator, Lesley Thomas, delivered the keynote address, homing in on the Imbadu masculinity project at the correctional facility in Cape Town.
“There are so many circles where women speak, but not men.
“That is why we need to create spaces for men to express their feelings.
“It’s OK to cry [as a man]. Your tears are welcome.”
HeraldLIVE
First men’s GBVF conference in Gqeberha shines spotlight on scourge
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
