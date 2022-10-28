Ex-ANC boss Qupe to pay R1.28m or lose house
Luxury home bought with funds meant for ill-fated IPTS project, AFU says
Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC boss Zandisile Qupe has six months to cough up R1.28m owed to the National Treasury, or his luxury Theescombe home will go under the hammer.
The Gqeberha high court ruled in favour of an application brought by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on Friday to recoup funds believed to have been the proceeds of unlawful activities. ..
Ex-ANC boss Qupe to pay R1.28m or lose house
Luxury home bought with funds meant for ill-fated IPTS project, AFU says
Court reporter
Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC boss Zandisile Qupe has six months to cough up R1.28m owed to the National Treasury, or his luxury Theescombe home will go under the hammer.
The Gqeberha high court ruled in favour of an application brought by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on Friday to recoup funds believed to have been the proceeds of unlawful activities. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics