Campaign launched to discourage ‘pens-down’ parties
By Simtembile Mgidi - 28 October 2022
As the academic year draws to a close, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board is appealing to pupils to stay focused even after their final examinations and forgo the potentially dangerous alcohol-fuelled parties which usually follow.
The board launched its “anti-pens down” campaign at the Raymond Mhlaba Indoor Sports Centre in Motherwell on Thursday...
Campaign launched to discourage ‘pens-down’ parties
As the academic year draws to a close, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board is appealing to pupils to stay focused even after their final examinations and forgo the potentially dangerous alcohol-fuelled parties which usually follow.
The board launched its “anti-pens down” campaign at the Raymond Mhlaba Indoor Sports Centre in Motherwell on Thursday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics