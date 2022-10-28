×

News

Campaign launched to discourage ‘pens-down’ parties

By Simtembile Mgidi - 28 October 2022

As the academic year draws to a close,  the Eastern Cape Liquor Board is appealing to pupils to stay focused even after their final examinations and forgo the potentially dangerous alcohol-fuelled parties which usually follow.

The board launched its “anti-pens down” campaign at the Raymond Mhlaba Indoor Sports Centre in Motherwell on Thursday...

