Bridging the gap between the suits and the arts
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 28 October 2022
In a country where artists continue to grapple with income uncertainty, Nelson Mandela Bay musician Ntlantla Yaze is constantly seeks ways to diversify her work.
The talented multi-instrumentalist and composer now aims to infiltrate the corporate field to bridge the gap between the suits and the arts. ..
Bridging the gap between the suits and the arts
In a country where artists continue to grapple with income uncertainty, Nelson Mandela Bay musician Ntlantla Yaze is constantly seeks ways to diversify her work.
The talented multi-instrumentalist and composer now aims to infiltrate the corporate field to bridge the gap between the suits and the arts. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics