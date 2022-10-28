×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bridging the gap between the suits and the arts

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 28 October 2022

In a country where artists continue to grapple with income uncertainty, Nelson Mandela Bay musician Ntlantla Yaze is constantly seeks ways to diversify her work.

The talented multi-instrumentalist and composer now aims to infiltrate the corporate field to bridge the gap between the suits and the arts. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read