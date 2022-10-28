Application for magistrate in Terblanche bail hearing to recuse himself dismissed
No merit in state's case on perceived bias, Pillay rules
“As a judicial officer I exercise my role without fear, favour or prejudice.”
The statement formed the basis of Gqeberha magistrate Kriban Pillay’s reasons for not recusing himself from presiding over alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s bail application based on new facts...
Application for magistrate in Terblanche bail hearing to recuse himself dismissed
No merit in state's case on perceived bias, Pillay rules
Court reporter
“As a judicial officer I exercise my role without fear, favour or prejudice.”
The statement formed the basis of Gqeberha magistrate Kriban Pillay’s reasons for not recusing himself from presiding over alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s bail application based on new facts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics