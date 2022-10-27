Setting the stage to uncover musical talent and address social ills
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 October 2022
Using music to lure the youth in his community away from substance abuse and crime, award-winning gospel artist Zane Seti has been offering vocal training to unknown artists to refine their talents.
His efforts have culminated in a worship concert to be held at the ACVV hall in Izinyoka close to Missionvale on Saturday, where he comes from...
Setting the stage to uncover musical talent and address social ills
Using music to lure the youth in his community away from substance abuse and crime, award-winning gospel artist Zane Seti has been offering vocal training to unknown artists to refine their talents.
His efforts have culminated in a worship concert to be held at the ACVV hall in Izinyoka close to Missionvale on Saturday, where he comes from...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics